Rapper Asem, who took a long hiatus away from Ghana’s music scene, has dissed Sarkodie in a latest freestyle he dropped on his social media pages.

It’s unclear what might have sparked the ‘feud’ but listening to the lyrics of the song, Asem said it took Sarkodie nine years to reply him on a social media challenege.

Sarkodie recently posted a video on his Instagram page urging rappers to download a beat of producer Appietus in the name of entertaining rappers feeling bored during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But Asem says Sarkodie jabbed him, hence deserves to be checked:

