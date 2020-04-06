Newlyweds spent their first few hours of matrimonial bliss behind bars after they were arrested at the ceremony.

Groom Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his 38-year-old bride Nomthandazo Mkhize, tied the knot in the KwaZulu-Natal region of South Africa last weekend.

The happy couple were joined by around 50 of their nearest and dearest to celebrate their nuptials.

But the ceremony took an unexpected turn when SA National Defence Force officers wearing face masks and sporting large rifles walked into the back of the large gazebo.

Read stories on lockdown

A video of the incident shows some of the guests turning around in surprise at the entrance while sitting in spaced out rows in front of the bride and groom.

A photo shows the besuited groom helping his white-dress wearing wife into the back of a police van.

A couple arrested on their wedding day for violating the regulations set on lockdown.



[Thread]



Part 1#Tshamakaya pic.twitter.com/7qlFIMJPuI — New Account @NMadzenga (@MadzengaOld) April 5, 2020

They had been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act and restrictions on the gathering of people during the lockdown.

Since March 23, all South Africans, aside from those in essential services, have been ordered to stay home for 21 days.

The couple were released on R1,000 (£43) bail, Zululand Observer reported.

Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli condemned those involved in the wedding for their behaviour.