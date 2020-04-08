Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has taken a swipe at Hip-life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone after the latter addressed the SM boss for rubbishing his achievements in the music industry.

Shatta Wale in an interview on TV3 said Reggie Rockstone’s music craft had no impact in Ghana’s music scene, adding that, he wasn’t the originator of rap in Ghana as presumed.

According to the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker, Reggie lives a fake life like rapper Sarkodie – they are broke but live lavish lives on social media.

Reggie Rockstone, however, rubbished Shatta’s claim insisting that his music went global due to rap, adding that, he was able to do songs with Beenie Man and Wyclef Jean because of rap music.

Reggie continued that, Shatta Wale goofed with his statement per records and he doesn’t have to waste much time on him.

But Shatta has again replied Reggie Rockstone, reiterating his claim that the veteran musician had no impact in the music sphere.

According to Shatta, the Grandpapa’s ‘waakye’ business is the only venture that helps him survive and not rap.

Your achievement is ‘waakye.’ Don’t tell me I have made mistake [saying you made no impact]. You don’t know this industry than me. You didn’t motivate anyone with anything. Your hiplife didn’t make any impact.

Reggie you are in your father’s house. At this age, I have my own houses. You want show me something? What have you done? What door did you open for me?

The fake life you lived that’s what most of them acts do nowadays. If you think you had an impact, why didn’t you do your thing and you went to join VVIP. It’s because you wanted ghetto credibility. People are now grown, don’t think you want to help the country.

Reggie, meanwhile, reacted to Shatta Wale’s ‘waakye achievement’ tag.