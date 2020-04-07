Rapper Sarkodie has taken to twitter to reply Shatta Wale after the latter said he doesn’t respect humanity by feuding rappers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Shatta Wale, the least he expects from Sarkodie is donating to his fans but rather the Best International Flow rapper is encouraging a feud.

Sarkodie released ‘Sub Zero’, barely 24 hours ago, to remind rappers jabbing him that he is still on top of his game, specifically, Asem who first threw shots at him.

But Sarkodie, after seeing Shatta Wale’s video calling him inhuman, said Shatta Wale is being highly emotional.

Sarkodie further advised Shatta to stop ‘fooling’ because none of his lyrics were aimed at him.

The tweet, trending as number one on Twitter, reads:

Berma gyae gyimie no … you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time… emotional singers.