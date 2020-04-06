Singer Sister Derby has extended the birthday wish of her ex-boyfriend rapper Medikal by turning it into an internet challenge dubbed Sweet Ex.

For the past few days, social media has been inundated with reports about Sister Derby after she wished Medikal a happy birthday on social media.

The surprising factor is the caption and the old photo she uploaded it with – a photo of Medikal giving her a peck on her cheeks with his eyes closed.

Shortly after that, Fella Makafui took to social media to post a now-deleted photo of Medikal’s diamond ring to re-announce her stand as a wife.

Fella Makafui reacts to Sister Derby’s birthday tweet to Medikal

But Sister Derby has taken the matter to a whole new level by launching a new challenge dubbed #SweetExChallenge, where the winner will be rewarded a thousand Ghana Cedis.

SISTER DEBORAH SWEET EX PRODUCER CHALLENGE!!!



DOWNLOAD ACAPELLA AND MAKE THE BANGEST BEAT TO THIS!!!



BEST BEAT WINS 1000 GHC!!!



SEND YOUR VERSION TO DEBORAHVANESSA7@GMAIL.COM



COMPETITION CLOSES 7AM TUESDAY APRIL 7TH



(TOMORROW!!!)https://t.co/SAMZRoemfD — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) April 6, 2020

Producers interested in the challenge are to create a beat to synchronise with her pre-recorded voice note to Fella Makafui, where her words were captured as:

Please I don’t want your man for anything oh. I’m just greeting him oh. Don’t be beating him oh.! I’m not eating him oh.

