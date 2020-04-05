The ex-girlfriend of rapper Medikal, Sister Debby, has sparked conversations on social media after calling the ‘Too Risky’ rapper her sweet ex in a birthday wish on Sunday, April 5.

Many couldn’t believe their eyes after she tweeted: Happy Birthday my sweet ex, with a lollipop emoji – adding an old photo of Medikal giving her a peck on her cheeks.

Happy Birthday my sweet ex 🍭 pic.twitter.com/ZlHUUuFaw2 — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) April 5, 2020

Sister Derby and Medikal dated for two years before partying ways after Medikal ditched her for actress Fella Makafui in 2018.

The news of them going their separate ways inundated social media where many fans felt heartbroken including Sister Derby herself and her brother Wanlov the Kubolor.

Subsequently in a song titled ‘Kakalika Love’, one she released few days after their breakup, Sister Derby confirmed Medikal broke up with her for Fella Makafui.

It was, therefore, surprising to some fans that Sister Derby would address Medikal as such.

