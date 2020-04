President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed the nation on the progress that has been made so far after imposing a lockdown on some cities in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

The two-week lockdown was put in place following the surge in the country’s coronavirus cases.

ALSO: Govt to determine extension of lockdown next week

The address was the president’s fifth to the nation.

Below are some infographics from the President’s address: