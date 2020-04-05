President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government will determine whether or not to extend the lockdown imposed on parts of the country next week.

In a televised address to the nation, the president noted that the decision will be based mainly on the results of the over 19,000 tests that have been conducted due to the enhanced contact tracing exercise.

“Through the course of the coming week, the determination will be made as to whether or not to extend the two-week lockdown. I have, however, extended the closure of our borders for two more weeks,” he said.

The president said the decision of the government on the matter will be driven by science and available data.

President Akufo-Addo noted that 15,385 out of 19,276 contact persons had been reached through the enhanced contact tracing and their samples have been taken.