President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, April 5, 2020 address the nation a week after a lockdown in some parts of the country.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM.

The President, as part of the address, is expected to update citizens on what has been done the past seven days of the partial lockdown.