Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited has taken its support for the fight against Covid-19 to the Eastern Region where they donated a number of items towards the combat.

Since the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo called for private sector support towards the eradication of the novel virus, Kingdom Exim has responded with a number of donations.

The donations made in the Eastern Region were worth more than GHS 50,000.

Among the items donated were hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, waste bins, washing bowls, tissue papers, plastic tables, Liquid Soups, hand gloves and an electronic hand sanitizer machine.

Some of the donated items

The donation was led by Nana Twum Barima of Adansi Abuakwa.

The items donated to Wrenkyeren Amanfrom were received by Barimah Ofosu Peprah and Queen Mother Nana Ntrewaa.

That of Akyem Nkronso were received by Osabarima Danso while George Sasu received on behalf of Akyem Asafo.

The donations meant for Akem Akook were received by the Assemblyman of the area while that of Akyem Odumasi was received by the Assemblyman.

The donations form part of Kingdom Exim’s Corporate Social Responsibility towards the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in these communities.

Kingdom Exim is owned by James Gnanaraj Rajamani and Immanuel Paulraj Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director respectively.

The duo say they deem it fit to support the communities irrespective of their location.

