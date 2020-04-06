Rapper Ponobiom, popularly known as Yaa Pono, has made it clear he is not responding to any beef song because he has an album on the way.

The rapper has been trending on twitter since fans put him on a scale with colleague rapper Strongman, in an attempt to elect who the best beef lyricist is.

According to them, none of the two rappers have lost rap feuds in their career, hence it would be epic to watch them go head-to-head.

MORE:

But Yaa Pono, reacting to all the brouhaha, asked fans to channel that same energy for his yet-to-be released album, Upness.

Good rappers are hot, but smelling and mockery rap makes battle unfair. #promote gh music sameway,,,UPNESS album STREAMING live 04 14 20, 2020 any song wey go throw shots at Uptown energy ,we shall resist quick ,,,, the UPNESS is dropn on 14 APRIL 2020…ready 4 my album….UPNESS [SIC].

2020 any song wey go throw shots at Uptown energy ,we shall resist quick ,,,, the UPNESS is dropn on 14 APRIL 2020…ready 4 my album….UPNESS pic.twitter.com/URZ0phNQ34 — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Strongman also reacted to the call in a subtle way saying: we choose to respect the elderly but will NEVER FEAR anyone. Focused on the #10AmAlbum Naasei baakop3.

We choose to respect the elderly but will NEVER FEAR anyone.

Focused on the #10AmAlbum

Naasei BAAKOP3 👌 — 10 AM (@StrongmanBurner) April 5, 2020

Checkout some of the fans’ reactions below:

Drago is like Ghanaians have forgotten what you can do with rap to the extent they have the guts to call a battle for you with strongman smh 🤦🏻‍♂️think some freestyles will do upness king ❤️❤️ — natha (@nathafari) April 6, 2020