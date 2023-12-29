Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono has announced the heartbreaking news of his father’s demise on Thursday, December 28.

The musician revealed that, his family had been plunged into mourning since his father’s passing on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25.

Expressing the difficulty of coping with such a loss during the festive season, Yaa Pono shared his sentiments on social media, acknowledging the pain of saying goodbye to a loved one at this time of the year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the artiste opened up about the emotional challenge he and his family are currently facing.

“Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day…Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi,” read Yaa Pono’s heartfelt message.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the announcement, an outpouring of support and condolences flooded the comment section, with fans and well-wishers expressing their sympathy and offering words of comfort to the grief-stricken rapper.

Check out the comments below:

