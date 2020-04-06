Fella Makafui reacts to Sister Derby’s birthday tweet to Medikal

L-R: Sister Derby, Medikal & Fella Makafui
Actress Fella Makafui had to remind ‘exs’ of rapper Medikal that he is off the market for real by posting a close-up photo of her diamond wedding ring on social media.

The reaction didn’t come as a surprise to many on social media, especially when Medikal’s former girlfriend, Sister Derby had wished him a happy birthday.

Many have taken Makafui’s reaction to be a reaction to Sister Derby’s wish.

Find sister Derby’s post below:

Find Makafui’s reaction below:

When a fan, Queen Ella, told the Yolo actress that Sister Derby’s gesture had gotten to her, Fella replied: I be pressure queen myself, dont get it twisted, no hard feelings.

Checkout what some of the fans had to comment below:

