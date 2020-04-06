Actress Joselyn Dumas has initiated a ‘bible verse challenge’ on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Ghana.

The challenge requires followers and Ghanaians at large to share their favourite Bible verses and add why they love the particular verse.

The actress in a tweet to begin the challenge said it was to spread the word of God and also give hope to people during these trying times.

Meanwhile, many people have joined the challenge by taking to twitter to quote various bible verses of hope.

ALSO READ:

Read some tweets below:

Psalm 23:4- "yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me ; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me".

God is my protector through it all and I have no reason to fear #TheBibleVerseChallenge — JOSELYN DUMAS® (@Joselyn_Dumas) April 4, 2020

Matt 6:26-27

Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?#TheBibleverseChallenge #FaithOverFear — WanjiruGatimu (@GatimuWanjiru) April 5, 2020

When you pray, BELIEVE that you have RECEIVED~Mark 11:24

This verse assures me that when I pray,God hears and answers it#TheBibleverseChallenge — Miss Akosua (@MissAkosua2) April 5, 2020