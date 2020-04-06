Actress Joselyn Dumas has initiated a ‘bible verse challenge’ on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Ghana.
The challenge requires followers and Ghanaians at large to share their favourite Bible verses and add why they love the particular verse.
The actress in a tweet to begin the challenge said it was to spread the word of God and also give hope to people during these trying times.
Meanwhile, many people have joined the challenge by taking to twitter to quote various bible verses of hope.
ALSO READ:
Read some tweets below: