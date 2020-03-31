Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, is set to release a new social media challenge to shake off the lock-down boredom.

The challenge, called ‘Akokra Ganster’ is an initiative where netizens dress up like an old person and dance to any tune of her new song.

The video will then be sent to Wendy’s management team who will upload it on all her social media platforms to determine a winner through votes, she explained in an interview on Peace FM.

‘Akokra gangster’ is not just a boredom killer but an opportunity to make some money as the winner gets to walk away with $500.

According to Wendy Shay, her inspiration came from similar social media challenges, the likes of TikTok, ‘Staying Positive’ and ‘Stay at Home’ challenge.