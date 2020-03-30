Bishop Daniel Obinim

AMG boss, Criss Kweku Waddle, has threatened to slap Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International God’s Way Church if he fails to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

According to him, with all the sicknesses Bishop Obinim claims to have cured he should be able to cure the Coronavirus or forever hold his peace after the virus is defeated.

In a tweet, he said: “All the Sickness Obenim claims he cures, if he doesn’t do any magic now and I see him shouting after this pandemic, he go take slap way e Dey make person turn mumu?”

Read his tweet below: