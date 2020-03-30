Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah has, through the Tima Kumkum Foundation, supported the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating to some head porters, popularly known as ‘Kayeyei’ at the Agbogbloshie market.

Items donated by the presenter include sanitisers, 300 packs of food and sanitary pads even as she educated the ‘Kayayei’ on the safety protocols they need to comply with.

ALSO READ

The donation, which took place on Sunday, was in partnership with Faza Limited, Tina Lina Catering Services and Smart Lay sanitary pad.