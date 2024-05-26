Renowned media personality Tima Kumkum has been honored with the prestigious Media Personality of the Year award at the Fourth Edition of the Center for Africa Corporate Business Honours and Expo Awards.

The event, held on Saturday, 25th May 2024, at the Hi-Tabel Event Center, revolved around the theme “Digital Transformation: Navigating the New Frontier.”

The award recognized Tima Kumkum’s relentless pursuit of innovative solutions and her significant contributions to the media landscape.

Her dedication and perseverance have inspired many, as she has continually overcome obstacles to achieve remarkable success.

She received a plaque and a citation of honour which eulogized her for her humility, grace, and kindness which have been evident throughout her journey.

It also commended her for her deep love for her community.

Her hard work and determination to push her abilities to the limit have been key factors in her success, making her an icon worth emulating.