The Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region experienced disturbances on Sunday when gunshots erupted at the voters’ registration center.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are accusing each other of being responsible for the incident.

The gunfire started after a vehicle arrived at the registration center, carrying people intending to register for their voter cards.

Following an argument about the new arrivals, unidentified gunmen stormed the center and began shooting.

Northern Regional Organizer for the NDC, Abdallah A. Baba, accused the NPP of orchestrating the attack.

He claimed that NDC members had come to the center peacefully when armed men emerged from nearby bushes and started firing.

Baba alleged that the gunmen were linked to the NPP, based on information that NPP executives had met the previous day to plan disruptions.

In contrast, the NPP Chairman for the Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji Musah Fuseini Dangoomah, denied the allegations and countered that the gunmen were from the NDC.

He asserted that the NPP is committed to a peaceful registration process and that the accusations are false.

Both parties have called for thorough investigations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.