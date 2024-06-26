The National Peace Council(NPC) has endorsed plans by the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for voter registration for future elections.

Following a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the NPC Chairman Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi acknowledged that there were a lot of shortfalls with the guarantor system.

“The reality is that until we accept Ghana card or one system as our form of registration, the figures they gave us 63 per cent of those who registered within this short period used the guarantor system, which is high. Ghana cards are 39 per cent so the whole system of busing people will continue.

“You bring people from a different constituency, if I think that this is my safe zone and I have enough votes when they move people from the constituency, then you go and say,’ Where’s your card, where do you live?’, somebody comes in and say I know him. How can you challenge those things?” he explained.

In a related development, the EC Chairperson Jean Mensah reiterated plans to conduct a mop up for the voter registration exercise between August 1 and August 3, 2024.

“The registration for our citizens in the prison facilities in the country will take place from the 1st to the 3rd of August. The Commission intends to have a mop-up exercise in all the 268 district offices including the newly created Guan constituencies.”

“As part of the mopping exercise we intend to register citizens who are eligible in all prisons across the country and we will work extensively with the Ghana Prisons Service on the number of inmates who qualified for registration” she stated.

