The Electoral Commission (EC) can now go ahead and lay a bill in Parliament to ensure that the Ghana national identification card, commonly known as Ghana Card will be the sole document of identification of citizenship for the registration of new voters.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa on Wednesday told Graphic Online that the EC has gotten the full support of all political parties paving the way for the green light to go ahead with the necessary legislation.

Mrs Jean Mensa was speaking after an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra on Wednesday [May 29, 2024].

In line with the move, Mrs Jean Mensa said the EC would lay such bill before Parliament during the next session.

“At the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, the issue of Ghana Card was discussed extensively and I think the advise was that going forward the EC look at laying the bill that seeks to ensure that the Ghana Card is the sole document for the identification of a citizen,” she said.

“The EC still holds the view… that the Ghana Card will help to cure the bussing of minors and the infiltration of minors into our voters register.”

