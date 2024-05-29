Responding to the urgent appeal by Dr Ama Siaw of the 37 Military Hospital for support in managing end-stage kidney care, East Cantonments Pharmacy Limited (ECPL) has pledged significant assistance to the hospital’s dialysis unit.

The Pharmacy said after careful consideration, it decided to announce its commitment to enhancing patient care through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“At ECPL, we believe in making a positive impact on the communities we serve. This aligns with our mission to improve patient care and access to essential medications and advanced treatments to ensure the attainment of universal health coverage,” a statement from the company reads.

In a generous move, ECPL has donated two units of dialysis machines valued at $31,000.

Additionally, the company is providing consumables worth $5,000 to assist in the treatment of patients suffering from kidney failure.

As part of its CSR efforts, ECPL is also keen on understanding the impact of their donation on the hospital’s ability to treat patients more effectively.

This donation is expected to significantly bolster the hospital’s capacity to provide critical care for patients with kidney failure, reflecting ECPL’s ongoing dedication to supporting healthcare initiatives and improving patient outcomes in the communities it serves.

