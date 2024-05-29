The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has announced July 1 to July 31 as the date for the 2024 closed season.

This date binds the artisanal and inshore fleets while that of the industrial fleets will run till August 31.

The sector Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson announced this at a news conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Mrs Koomson who doubles as the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament said this year’s compliance levels will be strictly enforced and monitored by all the stakeholders, including the security agencies.

She said fisher folks are in full support of this year’s activity and believe it will yield better results.

She added that, the Ministry in partnership with a Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Norwegian government is undertaking a research on the country’s marine resources, which will inform decisions on how to arrest the depleting stocks and improve fishing.

The Minister also noted that, the Norwegian research vessel, RV Fridtjof Nansen is currently undertaking the transboundary survey to get the data on the current stocks.

