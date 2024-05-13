The Electoral Commission (EC), has stated that the violence that has characterised the limited voter registration justifies its call to use the Ghana Card as a sole document for registration.

The Deputy Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare, stressed the need to use the Ghana Card as the primary registration document.

He attributed the incidents of violence to challenges concerning the age and citizenship status of registrants.

The EC expressed concern over reported violence at registration centers, directly linked to disputes over registrants’ qualifications.

Dr. Asare said such confrontations could have been avoided had the Ghana Card been the exclusive registration requirement.

In light of these developments, Dr. Asare urged political party agents to use the challenge process rather than resorting to physical obstruction of registrants.

“We have also noticed that some of the disturbances occurring at some of our registration centres are due to the fact that some people are doubting the ages of some of the applicants. This is the reason why the commission has been advocating for the usage of the Ghana Card, which has the date of birth and the nationality of the bearers of the card and the abolishment of the guarantor system.

“We are hopeful that in the next registration exercise, applicants will use the Ghana card as the means of identification,” he stated.

