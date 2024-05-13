Five students of Apam Senior High School (SHS) in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region are currently in custody at the Apam District Police Command.

They are being held for allegedly assaulting their classmates during a fight on campus over the weekend.

According to reports, one of the victims who nearly lost an eye is currently undergoing treatment at St. Luke’s Catholic Hospital in Apam.

He is said to have sustained a deep cut at the back of his eye.

Presently, the suspects, representatives from the Gomoa West Education Directorate, school authorities from Apam SHS are at the Police station assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, family members of the suspects are also at the Apam District Police Commander to secure bail.

