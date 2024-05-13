Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who recently sold out the O2 Indigo in the UK, has waded into the ongoing rap feud between Ghana and Nigeria.

According to Medikal, Sarkodie shouldn’t bother about replying a diss song directed at him by budding Nigeria artiste, Dremo because he has track record.

He indicated that, acclaimed rappers find it hard to go head-to-head with ‘junior’ rappers who have no weight in the industry.

He wrote: “One of the hardest tasks about beef is replying to a rapper with zero achievements. Where you go even start from? Lol”

Meanwhile, one Nigerian X user, Asiwaju Lerry, who didn’t like Medikal’s submissions riposted, “Ghana artistes chatting about achievements is a funny move. The biggest artiste in your country will have to battle with a new cat like Asake if it’s by number of achievements. Stop yapping on Twitter and get in the booth.”

Replying to him, Medikal said “I totally respect what you are saying but Asake no get money pass me.”

Medikal’s comment has since sparked conversation on social media between the two camps.

MORE: