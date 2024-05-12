Mohammed Kudus has secured the title of West Ham United’s second-best player of the season in his debut campaign with the club.

However, it’s England international, Jarrod Bowen who clinched the top spot, boasting an impressive 30-goal contribution across all competitions.

Bowen’s stellar performance includes 20 goals and 10 assists, making him West Ham’s leading goalscorer for the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Kudus, has notched up seven goals and six assists in his first campaign in the English Premier League, totalling 13 goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for The Hammers.

In a recent game against Luton Town, Kudus showcased his skill with a brilliant dribbling display, setting up teenager George Earthy’s debut Premier League goal in West Ham’s 3-1 victory.

While Kudus missed out on the Player of the Season Award, he did scoop up the Goal of the Season Award for his stunning strike against SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

West Ham United’s season will conclude with an away fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 19.