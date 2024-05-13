As Mother’s Day dawns upon the world, it brings with it a bittersweet wave of emotions for many who have lost their mothers.

Among them is Edward Kufuor, who took to social media to share a heartfelt message honoring his beloved mother who passed away recently.

This Mother’s Day marks the first time Edward is celebrating the occasion without her presence.

Edward expressed his deep longing for his late mother, reminiscing about their cherished moments together and the profound impact she had on his life.

He wrote, “HAPPY 1ST Mother’s Day In Heaven… Oh, what I wouldn’t do for just one more chance to hug and irritatingly kiss you all over your face and give you orchids and roses…mmm!!! REST PEACEFULLY, MAMA, GIRLFRIEND …. I am LIVING PROOF of your EXCELLENT WORK.”

Additionally, he shared photos of his late mother to preserve her memory.

Theresa Kufuor, Edward’s mother, passed away at her home in Peduase on October 1, 2023, at the age of 87.

She received a state burial a month later in November 15, 2023 which was attended by the highest dignitaries in the country.