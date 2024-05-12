In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Tima Kumkum Foundation joined hands with the Abokobi Area Rural Bank and Vice Versa Media GH to present the “EmpowerMom” program to sensitize mothers on important health and financial issues,

Held on May 11, 2024 at the Zimmermann Memorial Congregation in Abokobi, the event brought together mothers from the community for a day of education, engagement, and celebration.

The primary focus of the program was to educate mothers on two crucial topics: Financial Literacy and G6PD Deficiency.

Recognizing the importance of financial knowledge in empowering individuals and families, participants were provided with valuable insights and practical tips on managing finances, budgeting, and making informed financial decisions.

Additionally, awareness was raised about G6PD Deficiency, a genetic condition that affects red blood cells and can lead to serious health complications if not properly managed.

Experts in the field shared information about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for G6PD Deficiency, equipping mothers with the knowledge needed to safeguard their families’ health.

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity for mothers to spend quality time with Tima Kumkum, a beloved media personality and philanthropist known for her passion for education and community development.

Tima Kumkum engaged with attendees, offering words of encouragement, inspiration, and support.

Following the program, Tima Kumkum further demonstrated her commitment to uplifting mothers by distributing products from Top Choco and Flora Tissues, aiming to bring smiles to the faces of attendees and enhance their well-being.