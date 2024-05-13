Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the construction of a modern sports complex at Gambaga in the North East Region.

The event which took place on Monday, May 13 was met with excitement from the people.

The project aims to provide modern sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its surrounding communities.

During the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr Bawumia mentioned that, the Gambaga Sports Complex would help young people showcase their talents in sports and provide a decent playing ground for teams.

The contractor of the project, Wembley Sports, has promised to complete the complex in five months.

Funded by Ghana Gas, the facilities at the complex will include a 1000-seater stand, a VIP area, washrooms, changing rooms, and office complexes, among others.

Dr. Bawumia also commissioned a similar project named Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nelerigu for the community and its environs, months ago.

