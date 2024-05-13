Actor and politician, John Dumelo took to social media to expose a false fact-checker who earlier claimed he was appointed a Board member of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in 2015.

In a back and forth on Twitter, now X, one user J. A. Boasiako claimed the Ayawaso West Wuogon aspirant secured the board position in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

He wrote: “Lol..tell me you don’t know…JD was appointed a board member of the FDA in 2015….do your research well, before embarrassing yourself next time!.”

Reacting to his statement, John Dumelo shared a screenshot of an apology rendered by J. A. Boasiako.

Mr. Boasiako, who describes himself as a fact-checker against propaganda on the internet, said his earlier statement was incorrect.

He rendered an unreserved apology for the mistake, assuring that he will be more diligent in the future.

Mr. Boasiako has since deleted the tweet on the digital platform.

Check out the apology below:

