American musician and songwriter, Stevie Wonder, has been granted Ghanaian citizenship by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Wonder, who is currently in Ghana with his family, will now hold dual citizenship in both America and Ghana.

A ceremony was held at the Jubilee House, on Monday, May 13, where Stevie Wonder took the Oath of Allegiance and received his Certificate of Citizenship, officially integrating him into Ghanaian society.

During the ceremony, the singer expressed his delight at the honour bestowed upon him.

“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilization was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.

Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, is renowned globally as a multifaceted artist, excelling as a singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer.

His influence spans various music genres, including R&B, pop, soul, gospel, funk, and jazz, making him a true pioneer in the music industry.

