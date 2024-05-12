The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is an annual event that celebrates outstanding performances in the African film and television industry.

It is also an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their fashion prowess on the red carpet.

Year after year, the event becomes a runway for glamorous looks and stylish ensembles, with celebrities competing to make a lasting impression with their outfits.

From timeless elegance to bold and daring fashion statements, these stars once again proved that African fashion is at the forefront of global style trends.

On May 11th, 2024, the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The award is presented by MultiChoice to recognize outstanding achievements in television and film.

Kehinde Bankole, who starred in “Adire,” took home the Best Lead Actress award, while Wale Ojo, who starred in “Breath of Life,” won the Best Lead Actor award.

Here are some of the best-dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet at the AMVCA:

