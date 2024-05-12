The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards was held on Saturday, 11th May at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State in Nigeria.
The AMVCA, an annual award presented by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.
Below is the list of winners:
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J ‘Fiery’ Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – WINNER
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 (Bunmi Ajakaiye, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi and Abdul Tijani- Ahmed)
Wura Season 2 (Jeffery David Musa, Olumide Kuti & Esther Oyiza Kokori)
Visa on Arrival (Bovi Ugboma)
MTV Shuga Naija (The MTV Staying Alive Foundation)
Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER
Masquerades of Aniedo (Timendu Aghahowa & Motunde Akiode)
Slum King (Donald Tombia, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Fatimah Binta Gimsay & Xavier Ighorodje)
Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai ( Blood Vessel) – WINNER
Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere — Earth)
Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) – WINNER
Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – WINNER
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – WINNER
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Cinematography
Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)
Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – WINNER
Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
Jagun Jagun — The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
Ijogbon — Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
Omen (Joachim Philippe)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya (Adeniyi Joseph) -WINNER
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Digital Content
National Treasure — Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement — Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – WINNER
Hello Neighbour — Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend — Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask – WINNER
A Place Called Forward
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – WINNER
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King – WINNER
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon — Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Trailblazer
Chimezie Imo
Industry Merit Award
Esther Idowu Philips AKA Iya Rainbow
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past – WINNER
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Unscripted Series
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife In Lasgidi
The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)
Gh Queens (Season 2) – WINNER
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Scripted Series
Volume
Wura (Season 2)
Slum King
Itura – WINNER
Chronicles
Best Director
Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)
BB Sasore (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)
C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)
Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)
Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)
Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life – WINNER
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
Mami Wata
