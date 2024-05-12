Abu Kamoko, the son of former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko could not make it into the Black Bombers squad for the African Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal where Freezy Macbones represented.

He was not selected for the first World Qualifier in Italy, but made it into the team for the 13th African Games, and after two bouts won a silver medal.

His style of boxing did not impress many fans and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), so he was not selected for the second world qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand scheduled for May 25 to June 2, 2024.

Guided by the experience in which all of Ghana’s boxers failed in two separate Olympic qualification competitions in Senegal and Italy, the GBF wants to feature boxers who are capable of qualifying for the Olympic Games as the road has not been smooth, but very tough.

All 12 boxers who fought for Ghana in the Olympic Games qualification round in Senegal last September were eliminated.

The Black Bombers tried again at the second Olympic qualifiers in Italy earlier in March, but none of them qualified.

The Ghanaian delegation will have the last chance to secure their tickets to compete in the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok.

Abu Kamoko, who won a silver medal at the African Games has not been able to impress the boxing authorities.

Also known as Ambitious Tilapia, he caught the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight division at the 2023 African Games but lost to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the finals and settled for silver.

According to the GBF, he must up his game to be able to represent the nation at a high level, as he looked very raw at the African Games.

However, Abu Kamoko who trains at the Bronx Gym feels because he got a silver at the African Games he must go to Thailand.

Also, not going to Thailand is Mohammed Aryeetey who won gold at the African Games.

Meanwhile, the GBF is planning to take the reserves in the Black Bombers to a tournament in New Zealand.