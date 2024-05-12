The family of late gospel singer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA has announced arrangement for his final funeral rites.

It will be held on Friday, July 5 at the KICC on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The family announced it at the one-week observation at Takoradi in the Western region.

A number of gospel artistes including Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Ato were at the one-week observation on Friday to commiserate with the family.

KODA died on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

He was not just a singer but a producer who left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene with songs such as ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’. His music resonated deeply with audiences, inspiring hope and faith.

Days after his death, his family created a new website, www.kodasmedia.com, to provide information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.