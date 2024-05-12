Gunmen have kidnapped nine university students in Kogi State, central Nigeria.

Local reports say the gunmen attacked the Confluence University of Science and Technology late on Thursday night.

They entered classrooms where students were preparing for upcoming examinations and reportedly started shooting sporadically into the air.

They then gathered a group of students and whisked them away.

The Kogi state government confirmed that there were nine abductees but there are fears this number could be higher.

The state government said it has mobilised security forces in a search and rescue operation.

“Hundreds of local hunters who understand the terrain, as well as the conventional security agents, are currently combing the area to ensure safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped in the classrooms,” a statement said.

Nigeria has experienced a rise in kidnappings – hundreds of people, including children, have been abducted in recent months.

Some families said they were made to pay ransoms running into thousands of dollars before their loved ones were freed.