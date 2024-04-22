Residents of Takoradi in the Western Region are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of the renowned gospel singer and producer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, affectionately called KODA.

KODA, a cherished figure in Sekondi-Takoradi, where he flourished in his career in gospel music, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after bravely battling an undisclosed illness.

Throughout his career, KODA collaborated with numerous gospel artistes, both within and outside Ghana.

He left an indelible mark on the music scene.

His collaborations included esteemed names such as Nii Okai, Pastor Joseph Gyebi, Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyful Way Inc., Pastor Helen Yawson, Yaw Osei-Owusu, Ike Nanor, Eugene Zuta, Jesse Jenkins, Diana Hamilton, and Calvis Hammond.

Reacting to the loss of the gospel music luminary, a nurse, Ernestina Kabi, shared her sentiments.

“KODA has been a tremendous musician for Takoradi. His passing leaves a void in our hearts. He was not just a musician but a brother and a friend to many of us here in Takoradi. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. May God comfort them.”

