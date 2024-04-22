A video has surfaced showing a prophecy made by Rev. Richard Boateng at an ICGC event in February, which eerily predicted the death of Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

In the video, Rev. Boateng can be heard describing a vision where he saw an arrow piercing through KODA’s chest, affecting one of his vital organs.

The prophecy came to light after news broke of KODA’s passing, adding a chilling dimension to the tragic event.

Meanwhile, Rev. Boateng, speaking passionately to the congregation, urged them to pray about the vision he had seen, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

According to Rev. Boateng, an angel appeared before him and pointed in a direction that led him to the trance where he saw the vision.

In the prophecy, he mentioned KODA’s name without mincing words, leaving those in attendance visibly shaken by the revelation.

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions and debates about the power of prophecy and its implications for the future.

Many have expressed shock and disbelief at the accuracy of the prophecy, while others have called for deeper reflection on its meaning.

MORE: