A serious accident occurred at the TopHigh traffic intersection in Kumasi, involving a KIA Pregio and a privately-owned Nissan vehicle.

The collision resulted in some passengers suffering from shock, while the injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, Adom News’ Anane Williams reported.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported from the accident. However, both vehicles sustained significant damage, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the accident as terrifying, with the impact of the collision causing alarm among nearby motorists and pedestrians.

MORE: