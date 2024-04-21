Budding musician, Safo Newman got his first major performance gig, but the outcome, netizens have argued is not what they were anticipating.

Safo Newman’s first outdoor performance at the Twinsdntbe’s International Photo Art Exhibition which drew a host of high ranked personalities.

The emerging musician performed his hit song “Akokoa,” accompanied by a saxophonist.

However, the performance has sparked discussion regarding Safo’s stagecraft and whether music is his true calling.

Some observers noted that, Safo seemed to struggle to engage the crowd effectively. They pointed out that he appeared to rush through his lyrics without taking the time to connect with the audience.

Some fans attributed this to his relatively recent emergence into the music scene, expressing confidence that he will improve with time.

Critics have also advised he sticks to music writing because he is not a good as performer.

Watch video of his performance below as published by blogger GhKwaku: