Ghanaian songstress, Irene Logan and her beloved partner have joyously marked the apex of their matrimonial journey with a splendid white wedding ceremony.

Their white wedding follows a regal customary marriage ceremony held on Friday, April 19.

Irene and Prince radiated grace and charm as they exchanged vows in a ceremony adorned with petals and beautiful decoration.

Irene looked elegant in a simple beaded white gown, while her groom looked dashing in a matching Tuxedo.

The couple appeared visibly happy during the ceremony with a particularly heartwarming scene where Prince gently rolled over Irene’s veil to kiss her.

Their romance elicited reactions of joy and admiration from their guests in the auditorium.

