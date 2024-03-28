The head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has advocated against extravagant white weddings.

According to him, the expenditure on white weddings after traditional ceremonies is not prudent, as the funds could be utilized to support livelihood-enhancing projects instead.

The man of God said the escalating costs associated with marriage ceremonies have dissuaded many men from marriage.

Prophet Oduro advised single men and women to opt for traditional weddings to save their money rather than squandering them on additional extravagant ceremonies.

Expressing his stance against lavish white weddings, he remarked, “I don’t believe in that white wedding. Extravagant ceremonies with numerous bridesmaids and flower girls incur unnecessary debt. Regardless of one’s wealth, it’s an imprudent use of resources. Now, after being married for 25 years, it may be appropriate to celebrate with a lavish wedding anniversary, but not when starting out in life.”

The man of God urged couples to use the money for the white wedding as deposits for land or housing investments.

He urged for wisdom in financial decisions, cautioning against weddings that strain financial resources, ultimately deterring men from marriage.

Prophet Oduro delivered this message during a sermon to his congregation.

