Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has issued a stern caution to Parliament regarding the potential removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

He emphasized that ,any move to oust the officer could have significant repercussions, particularly impacting the integrity of the 2024 elections.

“Now let me use this opportunity to tell the inquiry and the Parliament of Ghana, don’t make a mistake to remove Doctor (IGP) or make a recommendation to the president of Ghana to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.”

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare defended himself on September 12 during a parliamentary committee hearing probing a leaked tape allegedly discussing plans to remove him from office.

He denied all allegations made against him, labeling them as “baseless, false, and wild.”

In a recent sermon, Prophet Kofi Oduro urged Parliament to carefully consider the implications of recommending the removal or taking adverse actions against IGP Dampare, highlighting the potential adverse effects on the upcoming 2024 election.

According to him, the police chief’s removal will be the government’s “worst mistake ever.”

“You know when President Mahama was the president and when he removed those three boys from prison. When he pardoned them, I said this would cost the president his election and it did.”

“l am telling the President of Ghana if Parliament should make a recommendation because we are gravitating towards the point that Akuffo Dampare should be replaced as Inspector General of Police. You would have tinted the integrity, veracity, and authenticity of the next election,” the preacher added.