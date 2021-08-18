The Head Pastor and the Founder of Alabaster International Minis-Ines (Alabaster House Chapel), Prophet Kofi Oduro, has told the Anglican Priest, who was caught kissing students at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong, to drop the cassock if he cannot control his sexual appetite.

Bishop Oduro wondered the land of sexual feelings the priest had that influenced him to engage in the act

“You don’t f*ol with the cassock, if you think you cannot do the work of God quit and do something else with your life, you can sell phones. This is a clear crime and the laws of this country must take their course.

“What kind of sexual feelings he had that influenced him to do that, I have always said that if you cannot control your appetite quit the Ministry,” he said in a video recording.

The Priest has since been relieved of his duty.

The Leadership of the Anglican Church, Ghana had said in an earlier statement that it was saddened by the video circulating on social media in which one of their priests was seen kissing three female students of St. Monica’s College of Education during a church service

Social Media went berserk when the video hit the internet. While some saw nothing wrong with it, others thought of it as being sacrilegious.