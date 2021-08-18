The aggrieved public sector workers’ demonstration recorded a low turnout as police personnel providing security outnumbered the protestors.

The demo, which started at 9: 00 am from the Obra Spot, was to express displeasure about 4 percent salary increment by the government.

The protestors walked through the principal street of Accra and ended at the Independence Square.

Surprisedly, the number of security persons and media practitioners was more than the aggrieved workers protesting.

However, the lead convener, Norbert Gborgbortse, said although the numbers were not encouraging, he was happy that they were able to send their message across.

The group says the government should increase salary to 25 percent for this year and 35 percent for next year or decrease article 71 officeholders to same 4 percent.

He argued that all the security persons who were at the protest providing protection were also public sector workers.

Meanwhile, Police have expressed satisfaction over how the demonstrators comported themselves and followed the agreed route.

DSP Juliana Obeng, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Region, disclosed that the police did want to take chances so had to prepare well to ensure peaceful protest.