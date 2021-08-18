Actress Tracey Boakye is overwhelmed by the action of her fan who tattooed her face on her skin.

The yet-to-be-identified lady, in a video Miss Boakye posted, could be seen sitting quietly as an artiste inks the actress on her back.

The die-hard fan chose a popular photo of her in a wig, smiling heartedly to the camera.

Not only did she ink the actress’ face, the fan also included her catchphrase, ‘his only chick’ directly beneath the bigger tattoo.

The action has touched Miss Boakye’s heart as she takes to her Instagram to launch a search for the faceless fan.

She disclosed she owed her for loving her unconditionally to the extent of flaunting her image on her skin.

