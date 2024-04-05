Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has fueled rumours of marital issues with his wife, actress Fella Makafui, by removing the tattoo of her name from his arm.

The couple, who share a daughterm Island Frimpong, recently announced that they are no longer together but will continue to co-parent their child.

This news was initially met with skepticism due to Medikal’s history of social media antics.

However, Medikal has taken a concrete step to signify the end of their relationship by concealing the tattoo of Fella’s name that he had imprinted on his arm.

In response to Medikal’s move, Fella Makafui posted a cryptic message on social media, saying “peace and goodbye,” further fueling rumours about the state of their relationship.

Fans and followers of the couple are closely monitoring the situation, eagerly awaiting further updates on their relationship status.