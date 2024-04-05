The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has set forth to consistently be at the forefront of innovation in technical and vocational education by forging partnerships that bridge the gap between academia and industry.

In celebration of the school’s 70years of contributing to Ghana’s technical workforce, management of the university has unveiled the theme and logo for the anniversary slated for May 2024.

The Kumasi Technical University was established in the 1950s as Kumasi Technical Institute to offer craft courses.

In 1963, the Institute was converted to a non-tertiary polytechnic status under the Ghana Education Service to start offering, in addition, technician diploma and sub-professional courses.

The technical university is set to celebrate 70 years of its existence in Kumasi.

In celebration of the university’s seven decades of technical education, management has unveiled the theme and logo for the anniversary.

Under the theme: “70 Years of Excellence, Steering the Wheels of Technical and Academic Vocational Education”, the platinum jubilee celebration is slated for May 2024.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, explains the theme for the event.

“This theme encapsulates our ongoing mission to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in an ever changing world.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and dynamic global challenges, technical and vocational education plays a pivotal role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow and driving socio-economic progress,” he said.

He added that: “Throughout the years, our university has been at the forefront of innovation in technical and vocational education, pioneering new approaches, and forging partnerships that bridge the gap between academia and industry”.

Since its inception, the university has produced some of the country’s best vocational and technical talents.

Prof Dwomoh reaffirmed the school’s dedication to equipping the next generation with relevant skills for the fourth industrial revolution.

“Our commitment to excellence extends beyond the confines of our campus, as we strive to equip our graduates with the practical skills and theoretical knowledge needed to succeed in the real world.

“As we embark on this journey of celebration and reflection, let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles that have guided us as a university: integrity, commitment, equal opportunity for all our stakeholders and setting the pace for others to follow,” he said.