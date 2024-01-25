The Kumasi Technical University Council has inducted into office a new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Dwomoh.

He takes over from Prof. Osei-Wusu Achaw, and pledges to provide quality leadership to make the University a centre of academic, technical and technological excellence.

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) held a colorful investiture ceremony which was witnessed by alumni groups, academics, diplomats, government officials, traditional rulers, families and friends of the new Vice-Chancellor.

The academician, Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, becomes the second appointed Vice Chancellor of the University after its conversion from a polytechnic to a technical university.

Professor Gabriel Dwomoh in his induction address acknowledged the university has more room for improvement in protecting and developing its niche area.

“To deal with the institution’s infrastructure deficit will be to intensify investment in digital infrastructure. I will strengthen the university governance and administration to enhance the university’s education, completing all fiscal projects and ensuring maintenance of existing ones, developing the capacity of staff and supporting them to realise their full potential,” he said.

Prof. Dwomoh further promised to tackle pending setbacks of the institution, whilst bridging the gap between university’s top management, staff and students to ensure the institution thrives in academic excellence.

“I will build bridges that will aid in connecting the university to its far-reaching mission. Again, let me also assure all of you gathered here that bridges that will be built, shall be maintained and if necessary expanded as they will be needed tomorrow,” he said.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Kumasi Technical University, Prof. Dr. Ben Baffoe-Bonnie, who administered the Oath of Office, urged the new vice chancellor to champion the interest of the university.

“Use your position as a bridge between management and staff so everybody will be involved in the pursuit of greatness of the school.

“Your decision should always be in the interest of the university and the council will not interfere, but ensure harmony,” he said.

